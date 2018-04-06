JeffCo woman files federal lawsuit against Facebook

Jackie Williams of Jefferson County filed a federal lawsuit against Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica situation. The lawsuit calls the case an "unprecedented attack on democracy."

The lawsuit claims Facebook and Cambridge Analytica secretly used millions of users personal information to influence numerous elections across the U.S. including the 2016 Presidential election.

Williams claims the social media giant and data mining firm violated the Stored Communications Act, Alabama Deceptive Trade Practices Ac among other violations.

The lawsuit was filed two days ago in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. I've reached out to her attorneys for more information. Lawsuit is attached.

Montgomery Ponder partner Brad Ponder released the following statement:

Facebook has known for years how its users' personal information was being used by outside companies like Cambridge Analytica. We are hopeful that this lawsuit will help to shine a light on how an individual's personal information given to websites can be exploited for profit without their knowledge.

