2 arrested for robbing woman in Tuscaloosa Hardee's drive-thru

Tuscaloosa police charged two people on robbery charges after a woman's purse was stolen while in waited in the drive thru lane at the Hardee’s in downtown Tuscaloosa.

The two suspects arrested are Niegel Rashad Davis, 25, of Tuscaloosa, and Alexis Breauna Ross, a 20, of Tuscaloosa.

The victim, a 66-year-old female, was in the drive-thru line when one of the suspects, a black male, approached her car and demanded money. When she refused, he reached into her car and took her purse.

After a short struggle, he fled the scene with the purse. Some witnesses followed the suspects south on I-359.

Tuscaloosa County Deputies were able to stop the suspects near the intersection of I-359 and Skyland Blvd.

