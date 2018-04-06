Bessemer attempted murder suspect arrested for felony warrants

The suspect in a Bessemer attempted murder investigation is in custody.

D'andre Demon Williams was arrested for outstanding felony warrants today.

Williams is the main suspect for a shooting that occurred just after noon on the 2600 block of Clarendon Avenue.

Officers discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Detectives were able to identify Williams as the suspect.

Williams had warrants for first-degree robbery and attempted murder.

Check back for more details.

