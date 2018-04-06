2018 VIP Family Experience at Talladega Superspeedway Giveaway

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WBRC, LLC P.O. 6 Birmingham, AL 35201 and Talladega Superspeedway 3366 Speedway Blvd. Talladega, AL 35160. The promotion begins at 12:00am Monday April 9, 2018. Entries must be received by Friday April 20, 2018 at 12:00pm. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Cullman, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Marion, Marshall, Pickens, St. Clair, Shelby, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston, who are 19 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WBRC, LLC, Talladega Superspeedway, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per email address per day will be accepted, multiple submissions from a single email in a single day will be disqualified.

3. How to Enter. There are one (1) ways to enter this promotion. Beginning on Monday April 9, 2018at 12:00am individuals can visit the WBRC.com select the Talladega Contest and required complete the form. Entries must be received by Friday April 20, 2018 at 12:00pm in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants. Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that WBRC-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WBRC-TV may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WBRC-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).

4. Prize(s). One (1) prize will be awarded. Winner will receive 4 (four) Tower Tickets for the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race on Sunday, April 29, 2018, 4 (four) Driver Introduction Pre-Race Pit Passes, 4 (four) KIDS VIP Passes (2 adult passes) for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Guided Garage Tour on Sunday morning prior to the race ** 10am tour **, 1 (one) Reserved Parking Spot behind the grandstands. Approximate retail value is $1500.00.

No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

5. How the Prizes are Awarded. Winner will be selected by random drawing. Winners will be notified via email supplied during entry process on or about Friday April 20, 2018.

6. Odds of Winning. Odds of being a prize winner depends on the number of entries received.

7. Prize Limitations: Only one (1) winner per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one (1) prize from WBRC-sponsored competitions within any 30-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered. Winner of the Competition must claim prize by Thursday April 26, 2018 or the prize will be forfeited.

8. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver’s license or other appropriate picture state issued identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s) will be required to execute a release and affidavit of eligibility at the station located at 1720 Valley View Drive Birmingham, AL 35209 on normal business days between 8:30AM – 4:00PM by Thursday April 26, 2018 or the prize will be forfeited. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by Thursday April 26, 2018 or the prize will be forfeited.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WBRC-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WBRC-TV if WBRC-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WBRC-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

9. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

10. Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WBRC-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WBRC-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).

11. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to P.O. Box 6, Birmingham, AL between April 23, 2018 through May 25, 2018.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.