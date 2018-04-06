Lanes at I-59/20 interchange remain closed

Alabama Department of Transportation engineers say it might take longer than they originally expected to reopen the southbound lanes of I-59/20 at Malfunction Junction.

"We were hoping to have it done by tomorrow (Saturday), but that is uncertain at this time," said DeJarvis Leonard, ALDOT Region Engineer.

It was early Thursday morning that crews were working to install a steel beam. During that process, a safety issue sprang up with the beam's supports.

ALDOT decided to close that part of the interstate in what it calls an "overabundance of caution."

