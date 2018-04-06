Middle school students tested for TB after confirmed case

A number of students at one Birmingham school were tested for Tuberculosis on Friday.

Sixty-five percent of the student body at Green Acres Middle school took the skin test to determine if they had TB. Those results will be returned Monday.

Late last week, the Jefferson County Health Department announced they had confirmed one case of Tuberculosis at the school.

They implemented a crisis plan to stop the spread, including that free testing that was offered today.

