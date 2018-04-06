Middle school students tested for TB after confirmed case

Jackie Williams of Jefferson County filed a federal lawsuit against Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica situation. The lawsuit calls the case an "unprecedented attack on democracy."More >>
All with the touch of a thumb the social media site is tracking what you like or don't like and sharing that information with advertisers. With every post share, like or reaction--it's being tracked.More >>
Tuscaloosa police charged two people on robbery charges after a woman's purse was stolen while in waited in the drive thru lane at the Hardee’s in downtown Tuscaloosa.More >>
The suspect in a Bessemer attempted murder investigation is in custody.More >>
Alabama Department of Transportation engineers say it might take longer than they originally expected to reopen the southbound lanes of I-59/20 at Malfunction Junction.More >>
