UA students compete in Tuscaloosa Rocketry Challenge

Water rockets filled the skies above recreation fields at the University of Alabama on Friday.

"OK, you use a bottle and you fill it up with water and you just put pressure in it and it shoots," Avery Reynolds said.

That's the easiest way to explain the Tuscaloosa Rocketry Challenge.

It's a competition University of Alabama engineering students started to encourage hundreds of middle school students to think about learning and doing more when it comes to science and engineering.

"It shows engineering can be fun. It's not all about just building stuff cause we can it's about cause it's cool," Karson Holmes said.

Each rocket is judged by the distance it travels.

"You wouldn't think that like some water and like a 2 liter bottle would go this far and it's interesting to me," said Aiden Kasteler.

