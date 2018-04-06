UA training for ROTC Ranger Challenge

Whether doing pushups or running with bags weighing 35 pounds or more strapped to their back, Army ROTC cadets at the University of Alabama are driven to prove they have what it takes to win.

"You're moving almost 24 hours and you're moving 30 miles up and down mountains in cold weather," Cadet Capt. David Edwards said.

They're training for the ROTC Ranger Challenge at West Point after beating 10 other Ranger Challenge teams from the Southeast.

"We all have the physical ability to do it, but mentally that's the real test because it's cold. It'll probably be raining. You're telling yourself there's other places you'd rather be, but it's about going forward," Cadet Pvt. Charlton Epperson explained.

They'll compete against other regional champions, West Point cadets, senior military colleges and foreign militaries in a weeklong competition that includes grenade throwing among other events.

"I'm really looking forward to the competition. It's definitely a great mental test and physical test," Pvt. Epperson added.

The competition is later in April 13-14 in West Point, New York.

