Jurors shown gun used to kill Hoover Iraq War vet

Police say Mike Gilotti was killed in front of his home in the Lake Cyrus subdivision of Hoover. Source: WBRC video

Nearly 10 witnesses took the stand Friday in the murder trial of Ahmad Johnson.

Johnson is one of several teens accused of killing Hoover Iraq War veteran in 2016.

Some of Friday’s testimony came from victims of the breaking and entering crimes Johnson is accused of. That included Curtis Johnson, Jr.

Johnson’s 40mm Smith and Wesson pistol is the gun prosecutors allege was used to kill Gillotti on January 5, 2016.

Johnson says the gun was stolen out of his vehicle about two years ago.

Also Friday, three crime scene technicians with the Hoover Police Department took the stand, explaining to jurors the methodical process they went through to document evidence at not just Gilotti's home, but also several vehicles Johnson and the three other suspects are accused of breaking into.

It was in one of the vehicles that detectives say they were able to find finger prints and connect them back to Johnson.

Testimony will resume Monday.

