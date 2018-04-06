Alabama's Collin Sexton is officially a one and done

It’s not like the news on Friday was that big of a shock. Most everyone anticipated Collin Sexton was going to announce he was leaving school early for the NBA Draft.

So when the super freshman declared himself eligible to turn pro there were plenty of celebration going on.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Sexton. “I’ve worked for this my whole life, but it was not an easy decision because I really came to love the University of Alabama.”

As a true freshman, Sexton was second in the SEC in scoring, averaging 19 points a game for the Tide. He definitely proved he has the talent to play at the next level. The NBA draft is scheduled to place in late June.

