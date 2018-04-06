FIRST ALERT Update: Areas of heavy rain, thunderstorms possible tonight

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN AND STORMS TONIGHT: Get ready for some big weather changes over the next 24 hours as a cold front and low-pressure system cross the state. A large area of rain and embedded storms will slowly cross the area from west to east overnight. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, however the primary severe risk will be to the southwest. We are also seeing a big temperature contrast across the state, with temperatures ranging from 40s across far northwest Alabama to upper 70s to the far southwest. As the rain impacts the area and the cold front crosses the area, temperatures will begin a tumble that will continue throughout the day on Saturday. So we will likely reach our high temperature in the morning, with 40s and a cold north wind in the afternoon. The sky will remain mostly cloudy tomorrow and it may take a while for the moisture to clear out, so the chance of showers will linger into the afternoon, especially for eastern areas. The sky will clear out with frost likely tomorrow night. Make sure the plants are protected because a light freeze will also be possible. A freeze watch is currently in effect for Sunday morning. We will have some sunshine in the mix for Sunday, with highs in the 60s.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: Warmer/moist air will begin to surge north again by Monday and this will bring increasing clouds and a chance of showers. The best chance of showers looks to be late Monday and overnight. Milder weather and sunshine will set in for mid-week, with highs back in the mid-70s on Thursday. We will be tracking another front that will bring a threat of rain and thunderstorms for next Saturday. We will share more details on this system and tonight’s rainmaker beginning with the FOUR. I will also update our long range forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.