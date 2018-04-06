FIRST ALERT: Wetter conditions from west to east Friday

The wet corridor is moving in sooner today rather than later. The wettest weather early on will be across Cullman, Walker, Fayette, Lamar, Marion and Winston counties and then this afternoon that area shifts eastward. Your late afternoon and evening drive looks wet. The heaviest rain builds in from west to east after 6 p.m.



A few storms will be a part of the mix as well but nothing severe. Heavy downpours will lead to ponding and perhaps some localized flooding but that’s about it. Keep up with radar trends through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.



The heaviest rain exits south by midnight and then scattered showers develop through Saturday morning. The rain ends as a cold front moves in from northwest to southeast during the late morning hours and through the early afternoon. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s early on and then d rop into the 40s by late afternoon.



A FIRST ALERT for freezing temperatures on Sunday morning. A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for counties along and north of I-20.



Models keep showing minor fluctuations with our next system early next week. Overall it looks drier. The timing of the cooler air could be a little later and more so on Wednesday instead of Tuesday now before heating back up again.



Tracking areas of rain and storms on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

