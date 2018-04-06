Mickey's Weather Kid: Kevin - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mickey's Weather Kid: Kevin

Mickey's Weather Kid: Kevin (Source: WBRC) Mickey's Weather Kid: Kevin (Source: WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Mickey's Weather Kid Kevin loves to be in front of an audience.

He is 9-years-old and is from Albertville. Kevin loves science and likes to read books about weather.

Kevin is in the Little Aggie Theater and wants to be an animal trainer when he grows up.

Congratulations Kevin on being Mickey's Weather Kid.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly