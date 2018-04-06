Busy weekend of events in Tuscaloosa, several more to come

This weekend is one of several this month when Tuscaloosa will host a number of big events.



This weekend, there are back-to-back concerts at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Saturday night is Funkaloosa: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic and Sunday night Styx and REO Speedwagon will take the stage. Also Saturday, the annual Druid City Arts Festival, which is free to attend, will be at Government Plaza from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. At Coleman Coliseum, the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship Regionals will begin at 4 p.m.



The Druid City Arts Festival is organized by Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports (TTS). TTS says the event is about helping to create a good quality of life for people in Tuscaloosa and to draw residents and visitors to the city's downtown.

"Art, music, food and we have an incredible kids zone," TTS Marketing & Communication Manager Barrett Elder said in describing the event. "We have over 85 artists this year, and each year the art goes higher and higher in quality. This year is really our highest yet."



Events coming to Tuscaloosa later this month include the Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show, A-Day, USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships and three more concerts at the Amphitheater.



Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has recently stressed the importance of moving the city toward an experience-based economy, where the city can depend on tax dollars generated by expenditures on experiences, rather than retail expenditures.

