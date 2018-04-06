Lemon Ricotta Ravioli with Sage Brown Butter Sauce

Pasta Dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour plus more for dusting

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Extra flour for dusting

Add flour to mixing bowl, add eggs, oil and salt and form into ball, add a little warm water if dry.



Lemon Ricotta Filling

1 1/4 cup 10 oz. ricotta cheese

3 tablespoons freshly grated parmesan cheese

1 egg

Zest of 2 lemons

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon, fresh mint chopped

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl with a fork until blended.

To assemble the ravioli:

Roll pasta dough with rolling pin until 1/8 inch, thin. About 12 in. X 4 in.

Place about 1 teaspoon of filling on ravioli with a little space between to make 16 ravioli.

Fold pasta sheet over and form ravioli, cut with a ravioli cutter or knife.

Press edges together to ensure they are sealed.

Bring water to a simmer and drop ravioli in until they float, about 3 minutes.

Remove with slotted spoon and place in sauté pan with warm butter sauce with sage. See below.

Serve immediately, garnish with freshly grated parmesan cheese and sage or mint.

Sage Brown Butter Sauce:

4 sage leaves

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 lemon juiced

Zest of 1 lemon

Melt butter over low to medium heat about 2 minutes – brown butter. Turn off heat.

Add Fresh sage, lemon juice and lemon zest.

Place fresh ravioli into sauce until coated

