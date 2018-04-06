FIRST ALERT: Rain and strong storms possible for west Alabama tonight

We have overcast skies this morning with a few spotty showers rolling through. Temperatures are in the 40s to 50s to get the day started.

Today should be mostly cloudy and rain is possibly late in the afternoon especially north of I-20 and west of I-65. Expect highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Tonight we could see some stronger storms into west Alabama in the 8 p.m. hour and push through our area overnight. The storms are expected to weaken as they move through the I-65 corridor and into east Alabama. The nation's Storm Prediction Center has our western counties under a Sight Risk of experiencing severe storms.

After the morning rain on Saturday, look for overcast skies with highs only warming into the mid-50s and north winds around 5-10 mph.

FIRST ALERT: We have a Freeze Watch in effect for Sunday morning. Patchy frost is possible with temps dropping into the mid-30s. Some rural and low lying area could make it below freezing.

Our next wet weather system that was anticipated for Monday could now be delayed until Tuesday mainly for our southern tier of counties.

