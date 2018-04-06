FIRST ALERT: Rain and strong storms possible for west Alabama tonight

We have overcast skies this morning with a few spotty showers rolling through.More >>
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is teaming up with the University of Alabama School of Law and Tuscaloosa County Bar Association to host a free legal clinic on Friday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>
Dozens of people in Tuscaloosa took part in a glow walk at Snow Hinton Park Thursday night in honor of sexual assault awareness month.More >>
The forecast will remain dry overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and rain is possible late in the afternoon, especially north of I-20 and west of I-65. Expect highs in the lower to mid-70s.More >>
All with the touch of a thumb the social media site is tracking what you like or don't like and sharing that information with advertisers. With every post share, like or reaction--it's being tracked.More >>
