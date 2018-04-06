Free legal clinic for Veterans in Tuscaloosa Friday

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is teaming up with the University of Alabama School of Law and Tuscaloosa County Bar Association to host a free legal clinic on Friday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic will be at the Medical Center in the Sports Atrium of Bldg. 137.



Lawyers will provide free legal advice and legal representation may be available for those who qualify.



Lawyers will be able to provide advice in areas including divorce and child custody, bankruptcy and other financial issues, landlord/tenant disputes and domestic violence assistance.



