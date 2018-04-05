Information for Alabama, Auburn, UAB spring football games

The boys of fall have been working hard this spring, and fans will soon get a look at their favorite local teams.

Alabama, Auburn and UAB are all scheduled to take the field in their annual spring games this month. Information for each team is listed below.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Date: April 21

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Price: Free

For more information, click here.

Auburn Tigers

Date: April 7

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Price: $5

For more information, click here.

UAB Blazer

Date: April 7

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Legion Field

Price: $5

For more information, click here.

