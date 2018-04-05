Information for Alabama, Auburn, UAB spring football games

The boys of fall have been working hard this spring, and fans will soon get a look at their favorite local teams.
Alabama, Auburn and UAB are all scheduled to take the field in their annual spring games this month. Information for each team is listed below.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Date: April 21
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Price: Free
For more information, click here.
Auburn Tigers
Date: April 7
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Price: $5
For more information, click here.
UAB Blazer
Date: April 7
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Legion Field
Price: $5
For more information, click here.
