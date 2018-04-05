Great grandson of Bear Bryant commits to Alabama

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has landed another verbal commitment, and the legacy of the late Paul “Bear” Bryant lives on.

Paul Tyson, the nation’s 7th-rated pro-style high school quarterback, has chosen the Crimson Tide over the likes of Clemson, LSU, South Carolina, Michigan, Tennessee and Southern Cal.

Tyson, a standout out at Hewitt-Trussville High School, is the great grandson of Bryant. Last season, Tyson threw for 3392 yards and 36 touchdowns for a Huskies team that finished the regular season 10-0 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

Tyson is 6-foot-4, 217 pounds and says of his decision, “I felt the same calling my great grandfather had when he was asked to come home.

Tyson will play his senior season at Hewitt-Trussville this fall, graduate in December and enroll at the University of Alabama in January.

