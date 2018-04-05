Facebook data leak impacted 87 million users

You could be one of 87 million Facebook users who've had their personal information shared with a voter targeting company without their permission.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confronts the data privacy drama by saying this: "The reality of a lot of this is that when you are building something like Facebook, that is unprecedented in the world, there are going to be things that you mess up. And if we'd gotten this right, we would have messed something else up."

We spoke with Hunter Hudson who works with ThreatAdvice who has experts that work to keep people cyber safe. He says Cambridge Analytical was using your Facebook engagement history for the election. "With political ads based on their personality traits from clicking on certain items, liking certain items, other things they have clicks on via Facebook," Hudson said.

So how do you protect yourself? Unfortunately, you can't really control who Facebook gives your data to. "We always say that you must be cognizant everything that you do online and especially within the social media platforms because if you were taking those actions within that space, everyone has access to that so they are seeing everything you've done from day one through current time and they are building a case based on everything that you have shared an engaged with," Hudson explains.

You can control how much your information you give them. So, think before you like, share, or comment. Also, be proactive. "The privacy setting that Facebook does have I would encourage everyone to go into those and make sure they are as secure as possible," Hudson adds.

