Witness describes Hoover victim's body moments after homicide

For the first time, the one MAXX Transit board member who didn't vote to suspend MAXX transit director Barbara Murdock is speaking with WBRC.More >>
For the first time, the one MAXX Transit board member who didn't vote to suspend MAXX transit director Barbara Murdock is speaking with WBRC.More >>
A full day of testimony in this the second day of Ahmad Johnson's murder trial. He's one of four accused of killing Hoover veteran MG.More >>
A full day of testimony in this the second day of Ahmad Johnson's murder trial. He's one of four accused of killing Hoover veteran MG.More >>
ALDOT was notified at about 11 p.m. yesterday there was a concern with temporary supports a steel girder.More >>
ALDOT was notified at about 11 p.m. yesterday there was a concern with temporary supports a steel girder.More >>
Crews are working flooding caused by a large water main break in Homewood.More >>
Crews are working flooding caused by a large water main break in Homewood.More >>
The country’s top health officer is urging family and friends of those addicted to opioids to get naloxone to combat drug overdoses.More >>
The country’s top health officer is urging family and friends of those addicted to opioids to get naloxone to combat drug overdoses.More >>