Witness describes Hoover victim's body moments after homicide

A full day of testimony in this the second day of Ahmad Johnson's murder trial. He's one of four accused of killing Hoover veteran MG.

About half a dozen witnesses took the stand in Ahmad Johnson's murder trial, including the first officer to arrive on the scene that morning of January 5th.

He described finding Mike Gilotti's body early that morning, just outside his front door.

On Thursday afternoon, the crime scene technician took jurors through the steps he covered that day, photographing Gilotti's body that had been hit once in the chest.

He also found a spent 44mm shell casing in Gilotti’s front yard.

The technician gave details about bullets that were found inside of two vehicles believed to be stolen by Johnson and the other three defendants.

Prosecutors say Johnson participated in a crime spree of breaking into cars about two weeks before Gilotti was killed.

