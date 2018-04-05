West Alabama Food Bank gets grant from Gov. Ivey

Jean Rykaczewski, executive director of the West Alabama Food Bank proudly held up the $47,000 check she got from Governor Kay Ivey Wednesday.

It meant more food will get to hungry people throughout West Alabama.

"We're going to retrofit a mobile trailer to be able to take food into food deserts where people have a hard time with healthy food options," Rykaczewski explained to WBRC.

The West Alabama Food Bank serves a nine-county area.

Many people in those areas don't have a good way to get food that's healthy and inexpensive.

"If you have zero transportation or you have unreliable transportation, you're having to go to convenience stores or gas stations to utilize as your grocery store. That is very expensive," Rykaczewski added.

The Food Bank will use the money to build a mobile market on wheels to provide free, healthy food and some at wholesale prices that those families can afford.

They hope to have the service up and running by July.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.