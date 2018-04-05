Operation Kidsafe Child Safety Center now in Birmingham

Adamson Ford announced that it will have the first year-round Operation Kidsafe system in Alabama.

The Operation Kidsafe Child Safety Center will be installed in the Adamson Ford showroom in Birmingham. Parents can now visit the Adamson Ford showroom and get vital safety forms and tips for a family safety action plan.

The best part? It’s free!

In February, Adamson Ford brought Operation Kidsafe to Birmingham. It was a huge hit with local parents. Each child received an Amber Alert ready safety document. The form also contains safety tips to start a family safety action plan, something Operation Kidsafe has been doing for 17 years.

The new safety center is a new initiative provided by Adamson Ford as a gift to the community for their 100 years in business.

All children over the age of one-years-old will receive an Amber Alert safety form, digital fingerprint, and photo as a part of the safety program.

Don’t miss the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new safety center at Adamson Ford in Birmingham. The event will be held on Wednesday, April 11 at 1 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

This content is sponsored by Adamson Ford.