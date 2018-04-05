US Surgeon General urges life-saving drug for opioid overdose

Jefferson County health officials and those who work with addicts are praising the US Surgeon General.

The country’s top health officer is urging family and friends of those addicted to opioids to get naloxone to combat drug overdoses.

Alabama has already passed legislation to allow for the drug use.

The Jefferson County Health Department has naloxone kits and training for those family and friends.

Health officer Dr. Mark Miller said there is a concern over the cost of naloxone, but the health department is offering the drug for those who need it.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.