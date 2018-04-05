Crew working water main break in Homewood - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Crew working water main break in Homewood

(Source: Josh Rainey) (Source: Josh Rainey)
HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) -

Crews are working flooding caused by a large water main break in Homewood.

The break is between Cliff Place and Morris Blvd. in the Edgewood community.

Officials are asking for everyone to avoid the area.

Check back for more details.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly