Lanes at I-59/20 interchange to remain closed until Saturday

Officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation said they expect lanes at the I-59/20 interchange to remain closed until Saturday.

Earlier today, they said are satisfied safety measures detected an issue, which forced the closure of part of interstate I-59/20.

ALDOT was notified at about 11 p.m. yesterday there was a concern with temporary supports a steel girder.

"We are addressing this concern now and will keep the media and public informed of the status. We are requesting that the traveling public please pay attention to caution signs, message boards and other warning signs," ALDOT wrote in a statement.

DeJarvis Leonard with the highway department said there are inspectors with the construction company and with ALDOT to detect any problem.

Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos said he is surprised there hasn’t been an issue before now. Petelos also praised the highway department for acting quickly.

ALDOT announced late Thursday afternoon that I-65 NB and SB ramps will remain open. Detours will to use I-65 NB on 16th St. then use I-65 SB to I-59 SB.

