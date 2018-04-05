BJCTA to receive $3.6 million to replace old buses

Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority buses that are out of date will be replaced soon.

U.S. Senator Doug Jones announced today the BJCTA will receive $3.6 million in federal funding to replace buses that have exceeded useful life.

The Federal Transit Administration grant funding will help improve reliability while reducing maintenance.

“Safe, reliable public transportation is important for any city, but it’s especially critical for Birmingham as it prepares to host the 2021 World Games. Beyond that event, these grant funds will benefit the citizens of Birmingham who rely on public transit to go about their daily lives," Sen. Jones said in a statement.

There were 139 total recipients in 52 states and territories selected to receive funding. The grants will be disbursed through the FTA's Bus and Bus Facilities Infrastructure Program.

