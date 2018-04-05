FIRST ALERT: Another round of storms expected Friday night

Temperatures warmed into the 60s Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Expect a mainly clear sky Thursday night.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and rain is possible late in the afternoon, especially north of I-20 and west of I-65. Expect highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Friday evening we will be tracking a line of heavy rainfall with embedded storms that will approach west Alabama after 7 p.m. The best chance for thunder and perhaps a strong storm looks to set up south of I-20 and west of I-65. The overall severe threat looks fairly low, but be prepared for an isolated wind gust over 60mph - especially west of I-65 during the evening.

Heavy rainfall will be the primary concern. Amounts will range from 1-2” locally on Friday night and into Saturday morning. The heaviest rain exits southeast after 7 a.m. and temperatures fall and winds increase from northwest to southeast. The good news is most of the rain is gone early Saturday with a slow clearing during the afternoon.

Saturday starts in the 60s, drops to the 40s once the front passes by mid-morning and then bounces back to the 50s during the afternoon hours.

A FIRST ALERT for freezing temperatures on Sunday morning.

Rain and storm chances continue to fluctuate for Monday. I am bumping up the coverage to 50% but keeping the chance for severe storms along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday looks colder and then we warm back up again next week.

