Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Amaya McNealey!

Amaya is a senior at Tuscaloosa County High School with a 4.02 GPA. She is President of Key Club, Vice-President of FBLA, a member of National Honor Society, and Miss Citizenship of TCHS. She is an exceptional student who also created a video called “Healthy Relationships” that is part of the school system’s counseling materials.

Amaya, congratulations on all you do and for being this week's Rising Star!

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.