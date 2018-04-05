Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Amaya McNealey!
Amaya is a senior at Tuscaloosa County High School with a 4.02 GPA. She is President of Key Club, Vice-President of FBLA, a member of National Honor Society, and Miss Citizenship of TCHS. She is an exceptional student who also created a video called “Healthy Relationships” that is part of the school system’s counseling materials.
Amaya, congratulations on all you do and for being this week's Rising Star!
