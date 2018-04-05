The Tidmore Family named Tuscaloosa’s 2018 Ambassadors for March of Dimes

Story shared by Johnathan and Lindsey Tidmore

Johnathan and Lindsey Tidmore and their two children, Brylee and Brynn know firsthand the impact the March of Dimes mission has on our local families. “It is such a great organization that conducts immeasurable research to improve the health of all babies and mothers,” said Lindsey. “The March of Dimes NICU Family Support program provided us support while we were in the NICU with regular activities and the beads of courage program. We are so glad to be a part of this awesome organization.”

This Is Our Journey

At 4:57 a.m. on December 20, 2015 Brynn was born. She was born at a mere 27 weeks and weighed 2 pounds, 3 ounces and was 13 1/4 quarter inches long. This is her story.

In early October, the Tidmores were preparing for a trip to Disney World with their daughter Brylee. A week prior to the trip, Lindsey noticed that she was leaking fluid, something that had also happened with her first pregnancy. The doctors were keeping an eye on the situation by comparing ultrasounds every visit. After their trip, Lindsey noticed a rash all over her legs. Several office visits later, a biopsy showed that Lindsey had a rare autoimmune disease called Gestational Pemphigoid. Due to the high potential for complication, Lindsey was referred to the UAB Women and Infants Center the following week. Ultrasounds still showed her amniotic fluid level dropping.

Lindsey was ordered to bed rest and told that she would likely be admitted in the coming weeks for the remainder of her pregnancy due to the autoimmune disease and was sent to get an ultrasound. “I will never forget the concern in the tech's voice when she told me to wait while she went and spoke with the doctors. I knew at that point that something was wrong. She returned and informed me that I needed to go back and speak with the doctors,” said Lindsey. The doctor explained that the Gestational Pemphigoid caused Lindsey to lose all amniotic fluid. Babies need the fluid for lung production. Lindsey added, “Then I heard the words I will never forget. ’You need to prepare yourself for losing the baby. And if she does survive, she will probably have some major medical issues.’”

On the way home, Lindsey cried out to God, trying to collect her thoughts and call her husband with the news. Their hearts were shattered. Lindsey thought, what would we tell Brylee, a 4-year-old who kissed her mama's belly for 21 weeks and drew pictures for her unborn baby sister at pre-school? The next day, Lindsey’s regular OBGYN placed her on strict bedrest and instructed them to go straight to the ER if anything changed. Two nights later, Lindsey woke up covered in blood and soaking wet. With Johnathan working nights, Lindsey’s mother-in-law rushed her to the ER, and she was transferred to UAB Women and Infants Center the next morning. Lindsey would spend the next five and a half weeks confined to a hospital bed.

Though being in the hospital away from Brylee was tough, Lindsey found comfort from the March of Dimes NICU Family Support program. Regular activities helped to give the Tidmores a break from the constant worry of what may be to come. “But what topped it off was the March of Dimes feeding us and of our family lunch and providing us a scrap book and materials to work with, along with many activities which helped keep my mind busy,” explained Lindsey.

On December 20, 2015 at 27 weeks, Brynn Rivers Tidmore was born via emergency caesarean section and rushed to the RNICU, where she spent her first 63 days.The Tidmores continued to participate in the March of Dimes NICU Family Support Program with activities ranging from pictures with Santa, to scrap-booking, and family lunches.

Brynn is now a striving 2-year-old who loves playing with her big sister, Brylee. Brylee was also born early. Lindsey started leaking fluid around 29 weeks, and believes she possibly had the same issues that went undetected just a few years prior. After 6 weeks of strict bed rest, Brylee was born at 34 weeks on August 9, 2011 weighing 3 pounds 11 ounces and 16 1/2 inches long.

