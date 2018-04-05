Locations to donate blood with the Red Cross in April

The American Red Cross is encouraging donors to give blood during National Volunteer Month this April.

Here are the upcoming dates, times and locations to give blood:

Blount

Remlap

4/13/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Southeastern High School, 18770 State Hwy 75

_______________

Calhoun

Anniston

4/10/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Wellborn High School, 135 Pinson Rd

4/18/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Donoho School, 2501 Henry Rd

4/25/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., White Plains High School, 250 White Plains Rd

Jacksonville

4/24/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Calhoun County Career Technical School, 1200 Church St SE

4/26/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Calhoun County Career Technical School, 1200 Church St SE

Oxford

4/20/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Drive

_______________

Clay

Ashland

4/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Assembly Christian School, 85621 Highway 9

_______________

Etowah

Gadsden

4/12/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Glencoe Elementary School, 207 N College St.

4/16/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Gaston High School, 4450 US Highway 411

4/20/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gadsden Regional Medical Center, 1007 Goodyear Avenue

4/30/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Gadsden Mall Premiere Cinemas, Premiere Cinemas 16, 1001 Rainbow Drive

5/1/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Winsouth Credit Union, 110 S 26th St.

5/4/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Gadsden Mall Premiere Cinemas, Premiere Cinemas 16, 1001 Rainbow Drive

Hokes Bluff

4/5/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hokes Bluff Elementary School, 5375 Main Street

_______________

Fayette

Fayette

5/3/2018: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fayette Civic Center, Fayette Civic Center, 534 N Temple Avenue

_______________

Jefferson

Bessemer

5/3/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brighton School, 3400 Brown Circle

Birmingham

4/2/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/3/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/4/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/4/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hunter Street Baptist Church, 2600 John Hawkins Parkway

4/5/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/6/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/9/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/10/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Birmingham Southern College, 900 Arkadephia Road, Norton Student Center

4/10/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/11/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazer Hall Spring Drive, 920 16th Street South

4/11/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/12/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/13/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Country Club of Birmingham, 3325 Country Club Road

4/14/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Green Valley Elementary School, 3200 Old Columbiana Road

4/16/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/17/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/18/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/19/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/20/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/23/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/24/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/25/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/26/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vestavia Hills High School, 2235 Lime Rock Road

4/26/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/27/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

4/30/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

5/1/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

5/2/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

5/3/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

5/4/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S

_______________

Marshall

Albertville

5/3/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Winsouth Credit Union Albertville, 3512 US Highway 431

_______________

Randolph

Roanoke

4/27/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Handley High School, 100 Tiger Circle

Woodland

4/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Woodland High School, 24574 Hwy 48

_______________

Shelby

Alabaster

4/24/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Evangel Christian School, 423 Thompson Road

Birmingham

4/1/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/2/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/3/2018: 1:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/4/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/6/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/7/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/8/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of the Valley, 5514 Double Oak Lane

4/8/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/9/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/10/2018: 1:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/11/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/13/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/14/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/15/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/16/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/17/2018: 1:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/18/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/20/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/21/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/22/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/23/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/24/2018: 1:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/25/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/27/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/28/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/29/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

4/30/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/1/2018: 1:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/2/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/4/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/5/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

Columbiana

4/13/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rec Center, Rec Center, 194 Washington Street

4/14/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rec Center, Rec Center, 194 Washington Street

_______________

Talladega

Alpine

4/4/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Winterboro High School, 22601 Hwy 21

Lincoln

4/2/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School, 79001 Al Hwy 77

_______________

Tuscaloosa

Northport

4/13/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Mark United Methodist Church, 1421 McFarland Blvd

Tuscaloosa

4/9/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., University Mall, 1701 McFarland Blvd E

4/17/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Alabama Ferguson Center, 751 Campus Drive

4/18/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Alabama Ferguson Center, 751 Campus Drive

4/19/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Alabama Ferguson Center, 751 Campus Drive

4/30/2018: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Beta Delta Theta Chapter, 960 University Blvd

_______________

Walker

Jasper

4/24/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Curry High School, 155 Yellow Jacket Drive

_______________

Winston

Double Springs

4/24/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Winston Co. High School, County Road 24

Haleyville

4/5/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Haleyville High School, 2001 20th Street

