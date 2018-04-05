Locations to donate blood with the Red Cross in April

(WBRC) -
The American Red Cross is encouraging donors to give blood during National Volunteer Month this April.
Here are the upcoming dates, times and locations to give blood:
Blount
Remlap
4/13/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Southeastern High School, 18770 State Hwy 75
_______________
Calhoun
Anniston
4/10/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Wellborn High School, 135 Pinson Rd
4/18/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Donoho School, 2501 Henry Rd
4/25/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., White Plains High School, 250 White Plains Rd
Jacksonville
4/24/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Calhoun County Career Technical School, 1200 Church St SE
4/26/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Calhoun County Career Technical School, 1200 Church St SE
Oxford
4/20/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Drive
_______________
Clay
Ashland
4/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Assembly Christian School, 85621 Highway 9
_______________
Etowah
Gadsden
4/12/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Glencoe Elementary School, 207 N College St.
4/16/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Gaston High School, 4450 US Highway 411
4/20/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gadsden Regional Medical Center, 1007 Goodyear Avenue
4/30/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Gadsden Mall Premiere Cinemas, Premiere Cinemas 16, 1001 Rainbow Drive
5/1/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Winsouth Credit Union, 110 S 26th St.
5/4/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Gadsden Mall Premiere Cinemas, Premiere Cinemas 16, 1001 Rainbow Drive
Hokes Bluff
4/5/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hokes Bluff Elementary School, 5375 Main Street
_______________
Fayette
Fayette
5/3/2018: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fayette Civic Center, Fayette Civic Center, 534 N Temple Avenue
_______________
Jefferson
Bessemer
5/3/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brighton School, 3400 Brown Circle
Birmingham
4/2/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/3/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/4/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/4/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hunter Street Baptist Church, 2600 John Hawkins Parkway
4/5/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/6/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/9/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/10/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Birmingham Southern College, 900 Arkadephia Road, Norton Student Center
4/10/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/11/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazer Hall Spring Drive, 920 16th Street South
4/11/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/12/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/13/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Country Club of Birmingham, 3325 Country Club Road
4/14/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Green Valley Elementary School, 3200 Old Columbiana Road
4/16/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/17/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/18/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/19/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/20/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/23/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/24/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/25/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/26/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vestavia Hills High School, 2235 Lime Rock Road
4/26/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/27/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
4/30/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
5/1/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
5/2/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
5/3/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
5/4/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave S
_______________
Marshall
Albertville
5/3/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Winsouth Credit Union Albertville, 3512 US Highway 431
_______________
Randolph
Roanoke
4/27/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Handley High School, 100 Tiger Circle
Woodland
4/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Woodland High School, 24574 Hwy 48
_______________
Shelby
Alabaster
4/24/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Evangel Christian School, 423 Thompson Road
Birmingham
4/1/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/2/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/3/2018: 1:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/4/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/6/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/7/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/8/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of the Valley, 5514 Double Oak Lane
4/8/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/9/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/10/2018: 1:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/11/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/13/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/14/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/15/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/16/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/17/2018: 1:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/18/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/20/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/21/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/22/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/23/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/24/2018: 1:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/25/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/27/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/28/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/29/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
4/30/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
5/1/2018: 1:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
5/2/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
5/4/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
5/5/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
Columbiana
4/13/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rec Center, Rec Center, 194 Washington Street
4/14/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rec Center, Rec Center, 194 Washington Street
_______________
Talladega
Alpine
4/4/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Winterboro High School, 22601 Hwy 21
Lincoln
4/2/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School, 79001 Al Hwy 77
_______________
Tuscaloosa
Northport
4/13/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Mark United Methodist Church, 1421 McFarland Blvd
Tuscaloosa
4/9/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., University Mall, 1701 McFarland Blvd E
4/17/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Alabama Ferguson Center, 751 Campus Drive
4/18/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Alabama Ferguson Center, 751 Campus Drive
4/19/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Alabama Ferguson Center, 751 Campus Drive
4/30/2018: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Beta Delta Theta Chapter, 960 University Blvd
_______________
Walker
Jasper
4/24/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Curry High School, 155 Yellow Jacket Drive
_______________
Winston
Double Springs
4/24/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Winston Co. High School, County Road 24
Haleyville
4/5/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Haleyville High School, 2001 20th Street
