Jill: Tracking our next round of rain

Sunny skies turn partly cloudy late Wednesday and we will continue to see increasing clouds tonight as our next system brews and approaches. Temperatures top off in the upper 60s. Tonight we will continue to see clouds and temperatures won’t be as cold.



Friday will be mostly cloudy and rain is likely especially north of I-20 and west of I-65. Friday evening we will be tracking a line of heavy rainfall with embedded storms that will approach west Alabama after 7 p.m. The best chance for thunder and perhaps a strong storm looks to set up south of I-20 and west of I-65.



Heavy rainfall will be the primary and more widespread threat. Amounts will range from 1-2 inches locally on Friday night and into Saturday morning. The heaviest rain exits southeast after 7 a.m. and temperatures fall and winds increase from northwest to southeast.

Saturday starts in the 60s and d rops to the 40s once the front passes by mid-morning, then bounces back to the 50s during the afternoon hours.



A FIRST ALERT for freezing temperatures on Sunday morning.



On Monday, rain and storm chances continue to fluctuate. I am bumping up the coverage to 50 percent but keeping the chance for severe storms along the Gulf Coast.



Tuesday looks colder and then we warm back up again next week.



Tracking our next round of rain on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.