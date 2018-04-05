Tuscaloosa Titans to play season opener this weekend

The Tuscaloosa Titans, Tuscaloosa's new minor league basketball team, will play its season opener with a double header this weekend in Tuscaloosa.
The Titans will take on the Savannah Cavaliers Saturday at 6 p.m. and the MissLou Warriors Sunday at 3 p.m.
Both games will be played in the Stillman College gym. Admission is $5 for students and $7 for adults.
The Tuscaloosa Titans are part of the North American Basketball League.
Find more information at tuscaloosatitans.com or at the teams Facebook page.
