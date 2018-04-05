Veggie Quesadillas with Pesto and Strawberry Margarita Mocktail

Ingredients:

2 small zucchini, cut into ¼-inch-thick slices

2 small yellow squash, cut into ¼-inch-thick slices

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 small yellow or red onion, chopped

1 8-oz container sliced mushrooms

8 8-inch whole-wheat flour tortillas

2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

4 tablespoons pesto

Directions:

Heat a grill pan or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; coat with cooking spray. Add zucchini, squash, bell pepper, onion and mushrooms, and cook for about 5 to 7 minutes or until just tender.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Spread ½ tablespoon pesto over each tortilla. Sprinkle cheese over pesto and top with grilled vegetables. Fold each tortilla in half over filling.

Cook quesadillas in heated skillet, coated with cooking spray, 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until browned and cheese melts.

Strawberry Margarita Mocktail

Ingredients:

4 cups frozen strawberries

2/3 cup fresh orange juice

¼ cup fresh lime juice

¼ cup agave syrup

2-3 cups crushed ice

Optional: 8 fresh strawberries, for garnish

Directions:

Combine the frozen strawberries, orange juice, lime juice and agave in a blender.

Cover and process until blended.

Add crushed ice, and pulse until desired consistency is reached.

Garnish each glass with a fresh strawberry, if desired.

