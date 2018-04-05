Veggie Quesadillas with Pesto and Strawberry Margarita Mocktail - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Veggie Quesadillas with Pesto and Strawberry Margarita Mocktail

Ingredients:

2 small zucchini, cut into ¼-inch-thick slices
2 small yellow squash, cut into ¼-inch-thick slices
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 small yellow or red onion, chopped
1 8-oz container sliced mushrooms
8 8-inch whole-wheat flour tortillas
2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
4 tablespoons pesto

Directions:

Heat a grill pan or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; coat with cooking spray. Add zucchini, squash, bell pepper, onion and mushrooms, and cook for about 5 to 7 minutes or until just tender.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat.  Spread ½ tablespoon pesto over each tortilla. Sprinkle cheese over pesto and top with grilled vegetables.  Fold each tortilla in half over filling.
Cook quesadillas in heated skillet, coated with cooking spray, 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until browned and cheese melts.

Strawberry Margarita Mocktail

Ingredients:

4 cups frozen strawberries
2/3 cup fresh orange juice
¼ cup fresh lime juice
¼ cup agave syrup
2-3 cups crushed ice
Optional: 8 fresh strawberries, for garnish

Directions:

Combine the frozen strawberries, orange juice, lime juice and agave in a blender.
Cover and process until blended. 
Add crushed ice, and pulse until desired consistency is reached. 
Garnish each glass with a fresh strawberry, if desired.

