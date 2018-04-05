Leeds police investigating accidental shooting at the Outlet Shops of Grand River

Leeds PD investigating an accidental shooting at the Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Source: Raycom Images)

Leeds police are investigating an accidental shooting in the parking lot of the Outlet Shops of Grand River.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. in a parked vehicle, according to Chief Ron Reaves.

The victim has a gunshot wound to their face and was taken to UAB Hospital. Police do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

