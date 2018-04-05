Leeds police investigating accidental shooting at the Outlet Sho - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Leeds police investigating accidental shooting at the Outlet Shops of Grand River

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Leeds PD investigating an accidental shooting at the Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Source: Raycom Images)
LEEDS, AL (WBRC) -

Leeds police are investigating an accidental shooting in the parking lot of the Outlet Shops of Grand River.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. in a parked vehicle, according to Chief Ron Reaves.

The victim has a gunshot wound to their face and was taken to UAB Hospital. Police do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

