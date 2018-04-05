FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain possible for early Saturday morning

A FREEZE WARNING remains in effect through 8 a.m this morning for several counties along and north of I-20. We are expecting a very nice afternoon today, with highs warming into the upper 60s. Our winds shouldn't be as blustery as they were yesterday, only coming at us at 5-10 mph. We expect clouds to begin building in as we head into the late afternoon hours.

Tonight should be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s and SE winds around 5 mph.

Friday is expected to bring overcast skies with scattered showers, highs in the low 70s and south winds around 5 mph.

Friday night into Saturday morning brings a good chance of rain and thunderstorms. It doesn't look like there will be enough instability with this system for severe storms to develop, but we could still get some heavy rainfall.

Most of the rain is expected to move away from us by Saturday afternoon. Look for highs Saturday only into the 50s.

Early Sunday morning brings another shot of cold air in our forecast. Temperatures will likely average near 34, with some rural areas dropping below freezing.

A fast moving wet weather system is expected on Monday, with stronger storms along the Gulf coast possible.

