I-20/59 SB to remain shut down at I-65 interchange after emergency closure

I-59 Southbound will remain closed at the I-65 interchange for "an extended amount of time," due to unsafe conditions that occurred during construction, according to ALDOT.

The issue is related to a beam used in the construction area at the junction in downtown Birmingham and is causing a roadblock.

Local @Granite says people with the answers are on the project site, which is blocked to the public. #ALDOT says they only got an email @ 1am that the area needed to be blocked. The wait continues... #TrafficAlert #Birmingham @WBRCgoodday @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/QQDDg9EXuG — Bakari Savage (@BakariSavage) April 5, 2018

The issue is causing a rolling roadblock. Below is an alternate route from the WBRC FOX6 Traffic team:

6:10am: 20/59 SB traffic is being diverted to 65 SB. To get back to 20/59 SB- get off 65 SB at 6th Ave N; take 6th Ave N to 5th Ave N; take 5th Ave N under interstate & to 65 NB then back to 20/59 SB @wbrcnews @wbrctraffic #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/5MlaxdCPDh — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) April 5, 2018

I-65 Northbound and Southbound ramps will remain open.

The I-65 ramp to I-20/59 Southbound was also shut down for several hours, but traffic is now flowing again, according to the WBRC FOX6 Traffic Tracker team.

ALDOT suggests that drivers adjust drive times and use extreme caution in the area.

This story is developing.

