I-20/59 SB to remain shut down at I-65 interchange after emergen - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

I-20/59 SB to remain shut down at I-65 interchange after emergency closure

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

I-59 Southbound will remain closed at the I-65 interchange for "an extended amount of time," due to unsafe conditions that occurred during construction, according to ALDOT.

The issue is related to a beam used in the construction area at the junction in downtown Birmingham and is causing a roadblock. 

The issue is causing a rolling roadblock. Below is an alternate route from the WBRC FOX6 Traffic team:

I-65 Northbound and Southbound ramps will remain open. 

The I-65 ramp to I-20/59 Southbound was also shut down for several hours, but traffic is now flowing again, according to the WBRC FOX6 Traffic Tracker team.

ALDOT suggests that drivers adjust drive times and use extreme caution in the area. 

This story is developing. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

