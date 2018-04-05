Emergency closure causing major delays on I-20/59 SB in downtown B'ham

I-59/20 Southbound is closed at the I-65 Interchange due to unsafe conditions that occurred during construction, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The issue is causing a rolling road block. Below is an alternate route from the WBRC FOX6 Traffic team:

6:10am: 20/59 SB traffic is being diverted to 65 SB. To get back to 20/59 SB- get off 65 SB at 6th Ave N; take 6th Ave N to 5th Ave N; take 5th Ave N under interstate & to 65 NB then back to 20/59 SB @wbrcnews @wbrctraffic #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/5MlaxdCPDh — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) April 5, 2018

The I-65 SB ramp on to I-20/59 SB is also closed.

5:30am: UPDATED DETOUR around 65 SB to 20/59 SB ramp closure-- exit 65 SB at Finley Blvd; take Finley to US 78; take US 78 to 20/59 SB @wbrcnews @wbrctraffic #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/vYHRghwzfO — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) April 5, 2018

I-65 Northbound and Southbound ramps will remain open.

ALDOT suggests that drivers adjust drive times and use extreme caution in the area.

