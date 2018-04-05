Emergency closure causing major delays on I-20/59 SB in downtown - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Emergency closure causing major delays on I-20/59 SB in downtown B'ham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

I-59/20 Southbound is closed at the I-65 Interchange due to unsafe conditions that occurred during construction, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. 

The issue is causing a rolling road block. Below is an alternate route from the WBRC FOX6 Traffic team:

The I-65 SB ramp on to I-20/59 SB is also closed.

I-65 Northbound and Southbound ramps will remain open. 

ALDOT suggests that drivers adjust drive times and use extreme caution in the area. 

This story is developing. 

