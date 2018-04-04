FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning Wednesday night

There is a freeze warning for much of the area overnight with lows falling into the mid to upper 30s. Expect highs in the upper 60s during the day Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

Friday will be even milder and there is a chance for scattered showers to the north of I-20.

Our next rain maker arrives late on Friday night and into early Saturday morning. This is another strong cold front but will not have as much instability to work with and so we don’t have a threat for severe storms in the forecast. Temperatures before the front moves in will be in the 60s and then will drop to the 40s once the front passes. The air may actually be cold enough for a wintry mix across far north Alabama and especially in the mountains of Tennessee. Saturday afternoon will be dry, breezy, mostly cloudy and in the middle 50s.

Expect for freezing temperatures on Sunday morning.

Monday, rain and storm chances continue to fluctuate. I am bumping up the coverage to 50% but keeping the chance for severe storms along the Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.