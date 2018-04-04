Parole denied for man convicted of killing disabled Tuscaloosa woman

A board denied parole for a man convicted of killing a disabled woman in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday.

The family of the woman killed said nearly a dozen people showed up to support their cause in court.

For now, the nightmare of Charles Brewer going free is over, for the family of Dianna Lynn Holland.

Brewer murdered Holland nearly 40 years ago. For every person who helped keep him in prison, her family has a message for each of you:

“Thank you it helps us realize that people have compassion for us and our family as well as compassion for the community,” said Janet Edmonds, Holland's sister.

In 1980, Holland's 20-year-old body was found in the Sipsey River after investigators said Brewer had beaten and strangled her.

“The man tortured my sister for no reason we surely wouldn't want that happen to anybody else,” said Edmonds.

Edmonds said so many people wrote letters to The Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole about Brewer being a threat, including two women she says saw WBRC's previous news report on his hearing.

“She saw it on television, she never would've known,” said Edmonds.

Edmonds said a former Tuscaloosa County district attorney called Brewer a "natural-born killer," and added that he was a suspect in other assaults and violent crimes against young women.

“He's just evil and that can't be changed,” said Edmonds.

Edmonds and her family unfortunately have to re-live this ordeal every five years when he's up for parole, but it's a fight she says they'll continue.

“Five more years of safety. This is a God-awful experience we have to go through, but as long as he has a breath in his body I'll be glad to do it again,” said Edmonds.

Brewer is up for parole again in 2023.

