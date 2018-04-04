Oak Mountain residents plan prayer service after multiple tragic events

The Oak Mountain community is planning a prayer service this Sunday after a string of recent tragic events.

"We've had several tragedies in the last six weeks at Oak Mountain High School and it's just brought into the light how important prayer is," said Jane Ann Stone, one of the event’s organizers.

The service is their way of fighting back and refusing to become another statistic.

"Just to reach the hurting. We all hurt. We all have different struggles and just to know that we're not alone and to give hope to our community," said Laney Gagnon, organizer.

That community has been shaken in recent weeks after a couple of Oak Mountain High School students committed suicide.

"Kids today face so much more than we did 20 years ago. In addition to alcohol, drugs, social media, as well as depression, school shootings - there is just so much they are dealing with these days," said Ann Farmer, organizer.

The organizers of this event hope the effects will extend far beyond those in the stands.

"As we recently saw, even at Huffman High School, there was a school shooting. This is no longer in another state, another country. This is in our backyard, and it's time for us to stand up and be bold, be courageous and do something about it," said Farmer.

The prayer service is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, April 8 at the football stadium at Heardmont Park. Gates open at 3:15pm.

