West Birmingham murder suspect in custody

The main suspect in a homicide last week turned himself in Jefferson County Jail today.

Thavion Vanhorn, 20, turned himself in today after a murder warrant was obtained yesterday.

Vanhorn is the main suspect for a homicide on March 23 on the 2300 block of South Park Drive. Garry Lynn Logan, 29, was shot to death and discovered laying in the grass behind an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vanhorn's bond is set for $150,000.

