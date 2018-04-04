ALDOT expands ASAP road side assistance trucks to Tuscaloosa

The Alabama Department of Transportation just started a program in Tuscaloosa that gets people with car trouble off the side of the road and back on the road in a hurry.

Disabled vehicles may not spend as much time on the side of I-20/59 thanks to the ALDOT extending the ASAP program to Tuscaloosa.

ASAP is short for Alabama Service and Assistance Patrol.

It's a free service where a truck arrives on the scene to help with crashes, disabled vehicles, or any other obstruction that slows traffic flow.

An ASAP driver will monitor traffic between Exit 71 and Exit 89 on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa.

"If it's a tire that needs to be changed or course they can get out there safely, put out the cones, put up the message boards and go ahead and change that tire. If the car overheats, they can provide water for it, battery needs starting, small maintenance like that," according to ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams.

The Tuscaloosa program currently has one ASAP driver and ALDOT intends to add more soon.

You can call ASAP for help in Tuscaloosa during normal business hours at (205) 348-5198.

