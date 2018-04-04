Controversial figure will not speak at UA

University of Alabama officials say Jared Taylor will not speak on campus.

Officials say this is because Students for America First does not meet the registered student organization requirements.

The university released the following statement:

Students for America First does not currently meet the registered student organization requirements. Consistent with UA policy, the group’s registered status has been withdrawn, and its proposed event this week will not go forward. Prior to having its registered status withdrawn and becoming inactive, the group had an opportunity to comply with the requirements of a registered UA student organization, but was unable to do so. If its status changes in the future, the group will be given the opportunity to re-register, gaining the privileges of registered student organizations, including the ability to host events and speakers in campus facilities.

ORIGINAL: Jared Taylor's speech at the University of Alabama now may night be happening.

Taylor, a man some people call a white nationalist, is editor of the "American Renaissance" website. A University of Alabama student group invited him to speak on campus later this month on the topic, "Diversity, is it good for America?"

We've learned the speech might not happen after someone affiliated with the group stepped down.

Taylor's invitation from members of Students For America First to speak could now be on hold or canceled all together.

WBRC received an email attributed to Dr. Christine Taylor, Vice President and Associate Provost for Diversity Equity and Inclusion at the University of Alabama. It reads in part that the advisor for that student group stepped down last week. Having an advisor is a requirement for a group to able to use UA academic spaces.

Amanda Reyes, a Latina UA graduate and currently a doctoral student, disagrees with Taylor's visit.

"I think the university should look really closely at the kinds of things that this person is teaching and the kinds of things that people do with that information because it seems like it is creating a very unsafe environment," Reyes said.

We called Students For America First about the situation. Someone with the organization hung up without answering our questions.

