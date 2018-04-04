Shohei Ohtani homers in 2nd straight home game for Angels - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Shohei Ohtani homers in 2nd straight home game for Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Shohei Ohtani has done it again.

The Angels' two-way slugger homered in his second straight home game Wednesday, blasting a two-run shot off AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber in the fifth inning of Los Angeles' series finale against Cleveland.

Ohtani hit a three-run homer in his first home at-bat Tuesday night.

A day later, he delivered another homer to left-center, easily clearing the wall to tie the game 2-2.

The hit was Ohtani's fourth in just six at-bats at his new home.

Kluber struck out Ohtani looking in the third inning, but the Japanese rookie came back with another tremendous swing.

Ohtani won his first big-league start in Oakland last weekend. He will pitch against the Athletics again Sunday in his home pitching debut.

___

More AP baseball: www.apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

