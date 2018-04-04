BJCTA executive director suspended without pay

Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority executive director Barbara Murdock has been suspended without pay following accusations of unauthorized use of a BJCTA credit card, according to a board member.

That move was made during a specially called BJCTA board meeting Monday.

More specifics about what Murdock is accused of doing were not immediately available.

WBRC also reached out to a BJCTA spokesperson hoping to get more details or a statement from the new interim director, but we have not heard back.

BJCTA board member Martin Weinberg said the Alabama attorney general's office is expected to conduct the investigation.

“We have no idea how long the investigation is going to take but it's in the hands of the proper authorities. Christopher Ruffin is the interim executive director at this time,” said Weinberg.

This is Murdock's second stint with the BJCTA. She had previously served as the director of marketing in the late 80s and early 90s.

Our attempts to reach her for comment were not successful.

