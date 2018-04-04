Former Gov. Robert Bentley being sued over dismissal

Wednesday was a good and bad day for former Gov. Robert Bentley.

A grand jury ruled there would be no more additional ethics charges against the former governor. However, Spencer Collier, former secretary of ALEA, is suing Bentley for his dismissal.

Bentley was forced to give up his office and plead guilty to misdemeanor charges. Special prosecutor Ellen Brooks says the grand jury looked at other possible violations, but the Alabama Ethics law does not cover certain situations.

"If I were under investigations and my spouse did something illegal that I help to facilitate it would be covered but if I had a boyfriend it would not be," Brooks said.

Bentley's romantic relationship with his political advisor Rebekah Mason was not covered by the ethics law. Bentley's request for ALEA to investigate his wife for taping his conversation was allowed because it was not prohibited from asking for reports on criminal investigations for illegitimate political purposes.

"I think the legislature left us some major loop holes and I think the Governor exploited them." Collier said.

Collier said if the criminal courts can not go after Bentley then he can in the civil court. Meanwhile, Brooks says the legislature needs to take a serious look at both the ethics law and fair campaign practices act.

“We did the best we could with the evidence and laws we have." Brooks said

