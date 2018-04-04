Homicide investigation underway in Bessemer - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Homicide investigation underway in Bessemer

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Police in Bessemer are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Berkley Terrace. 

When police arrived at the scene, an unidentified adult male was found shot to death.

The search for a suspect continues. No other details are known at this time.

