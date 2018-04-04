Bessemer homicide victim identified, investigation continues

Police in Bessemer are investigating a homicide. (Source: Josh Rainey/WBRC)

Police in Bessemer have identified the homicide victim on the 200 block of Berkley Terrace.

Vincent Webster Cole was found dead from gunshot wounds when police arrived on the scene.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Detectives and evidence technicians are continuing their investigation at this time.

The search for a suspect continues. No other details are known at this time.

