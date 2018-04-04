Bessemer homicide victim identified, investigation continues

There is a freeze warning for much of the area overnight with lows falling into the mid to upper 30s. Expect highs in the upper 60s during the day Thursday with plenty of sunshine.More >>
A board denied parole for a man convicted of killing a disabled woman in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday.More >>
Police in Bessemer are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday afternoon.More >>
One organization is tackling a tough but necessary topic: suicide. On Thursday, 'Brother Let's Talk' will hold a discussion at UAB. It's goal is to get students, particularly African American men, to realize it's okay to seek help.More >>
The Oak Mountain community is planning a prayer service this Sunday after a string of recent tragic events.?More >>
