2 men charged with capital murder in Bessemer homicide

Police in Bessemer have arrested two men for homicide

Ladarius Burts and Willie Jenkins III have each been charged with capital murder for a homicide on the 200 block of Berkley Terrace.

Vincent Webster Cole was found dead from gunshot wounds when police arrived on the scene.

The two men were arrested April 5 after the incident happened around 3 p.m. the previous day.

Burts and Jenkins are being held under no bond.

